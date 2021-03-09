Semux (SEM) Hits Market Cap of $254,252.64

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Semux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $254,252.64 and $1,409.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

