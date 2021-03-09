Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNSE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 16th

Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SNSE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Sensei Biotherapeutics had issued 7,000,052 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $133,000,988 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Sensei Biotherapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNSE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,102 shares of company stock valued at $656,199 over the last quarter.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

