Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $15.05 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

