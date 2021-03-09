Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Trading 7.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 141,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 322,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,102 shares of company stock worth $656,199 over the last 90 days.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

SNSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.