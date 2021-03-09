Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) rose 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 55,859,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 64,603,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
SENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
