Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) rose 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 55,859,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 64,603,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

SENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

