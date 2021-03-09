Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.
NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.