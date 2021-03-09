Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

