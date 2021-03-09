Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) rose 6% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sensus Healthcare traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 195,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 666,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.