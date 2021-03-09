Sentinel (SENT) Market Cap Reaches $34.60 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

