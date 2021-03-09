Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.76

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.76 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). Serco Group plc (SRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 127.10 ($1.66), with a volume of 2,196,373 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Serco Group plc (SRP.L) news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

