Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 14.3% Higher

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.29. 1,686,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,095,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

