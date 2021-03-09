Serum Achieves Market Capitalization of $317.63 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00011754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $317.63 million and $192.23 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00508824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00069654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00077307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00516182 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

