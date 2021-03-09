Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.