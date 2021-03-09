ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3,807.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $485.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.30 and its 200 day moving average is $516.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

