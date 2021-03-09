Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading 10.2% Higher

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 4,067,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,322,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

