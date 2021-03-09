Sessia Price Tops $0.0620 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $560,112.25 and $95,489.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00786087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,034,703 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars.

