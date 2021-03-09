Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Insider Sells A$188,404.65 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) insider Paul Lahiff sold 19,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.45 ($6.75), for a total transaction of A$188,404.65 ($134,574.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.22.
Sezzle Company Profile
