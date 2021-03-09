Shane R. Tackett Sells 3,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,550. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

