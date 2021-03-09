Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.58. Sharp shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 26,965 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHCAY shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.