Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.68

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 374270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

