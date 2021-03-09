Sheryl Pressler Sells 1,000 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sheryl Pressler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,117 shares in the company, valued at C$608,744.40.

CG traded up C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.61. 316,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.10. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

