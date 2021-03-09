SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $279,527.10 and $1,094.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,243.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.08 or 0.03366468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00371411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.72 or 0.00995003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.00412273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00347215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00249707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022555 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.