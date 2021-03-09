Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91.

SFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

