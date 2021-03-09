Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $9.10. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 49,614 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

