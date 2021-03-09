Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $101.00 at Evercore ISI

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $83.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

