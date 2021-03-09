Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.17

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 3689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Several research firms have commented on SHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

