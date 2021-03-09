Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.17

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 3689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.
Several research firms have commented on SHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.
About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
