ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $370,789 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a P/E ratio of 154.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

