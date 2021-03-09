Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Sells $449,268.00 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $87.49. 10,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,896. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shutterstock by 18.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Shutterstock by 53.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.