SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $936.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

