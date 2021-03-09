SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SI-BONE traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 420,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 259,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $991.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.