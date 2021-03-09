Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBSW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

SBSW stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,951.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.