Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 160,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,076,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

