Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 160,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,076,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

