Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 1,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

