Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.65.

Shares of SBNY opened at $222.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.14.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

