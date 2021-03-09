Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $222.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.