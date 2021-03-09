Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.65.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $226.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $234.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

