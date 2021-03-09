Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Up 5.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.29 and last traded at $144.19. 430,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 480.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.