Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Up 5.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.29 and last traded at $144.19. 430,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 480.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

