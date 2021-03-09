Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.65. 1,112,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 556,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

