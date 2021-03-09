Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 1,716,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,970,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after buying an additional 859,066 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $26,147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 1,127,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

