Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Cap of $167,597.38 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $167,597.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,678,193 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

