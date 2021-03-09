Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Barry Faber Sells 3,497 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 525,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
