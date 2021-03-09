Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Barry Faber Sells 3,497 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 525,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

