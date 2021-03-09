SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $587,074.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

