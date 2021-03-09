SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $174.58 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $174.58 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,648,450 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

