SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Achieves $173.45 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $173.45 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00789960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029978 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,153,586 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

