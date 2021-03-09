Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $48.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

