SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Gap Down to $62.79

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.79, but opened at $59.00. SJW Group shares last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 2,193 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

