Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 172,287 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,287 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $115,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.