Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 269,218 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,218 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $164,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

