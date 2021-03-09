Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 31,391 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Aflac worth $42,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

