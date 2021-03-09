Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 461,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,143 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $120,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.