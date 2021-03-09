Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 576 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $29,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

NYSE GWW opened at $398.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

